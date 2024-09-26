Red Sox 'Likely' To Trade; Could Blockbuster For Pitcher Be Coming?
The Boston Red Sox certainly will be busy over the next few months.
Boston isn't going to be in the playoffs this season, but it did take a step in that direction. The Red Sox, at one point, were over 10 games above .500, but the second half of the season hasn't gone their way, thanks in large part to the struggling bullpen.
There are changes that need to be made, and it's clear that Boston will be active. The Red Sox can start to turn their full focus to the 2025 season, and there will be a lot of movement. The Boston Globe's Alex Speier even said that a trade is "likely" after speaking to chief baseball officer Craig Breslow.
"He said the team needs to explore opportunities via trade and free agency and suggested trades are likely given a crowd of young, talented position players in Triple-A and the big leagues," Speier said. “'We have seen the ability to be competitive in the AL East with a young group that’s really exciting, really dynamic. We’ve got to figure out what the right pieces are to add to that,' Breslow said. 'I think it’s likely some of that comes via trade because there’s only so many middle infielders and lefthanded hitting outfielders we can play at any given time.'"
Boston does seem to be loaded with offensive talent in the minor leagues but needs to target top-tier pitching. One team that likely will be floated as a logical trade partner is the Seattle Mariners. Seattle has a surplus of starting pitching and needs offensive help. Maybe the two sides can come together this winter.
