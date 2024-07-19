Red Sox Should Pursue Athletic's Former All-Star Who Is Likely To Be Traded
The Boston Red Sox will be coming back from the All-Star Break with possession of the third American League Wild Card spot and should look to make a splash before the July 30 trade deadline.
Despite far too many injuries to the roster, the Red Sox took the league by storm in late May and are now in a position to buy at the deadline. Among their many needs, a right-handed bat is close to the top and the Oakland Athletics have the perfect guy for the job.
"It’s been fair to wonder whether the Athletics will trade their lone All-Star from this season, but acquiring Mason Miller will surely take a haul of prospects that will cause major hesitation from most teams," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote on Thursday night. "(Brent) Rooker, last year’s Oakland All-Star representative, seems more likely to find himself on a new team by July 30 despite having three more years of club control, as he turns 30 later this year and might not fit into the Athletics’ long-term plans."
Rooker is hitting .291 with 41 extra-base hits including 21 home runs, 62 RBIs and has a .942 OPS (169 OPS+) in 83 games this season.
Boston should be searching the trade market for a right-handed bat to strengthen the lineup for a deep postseason run, and the 29-year-old should be high on their radar.
Rooker would most likely be a designated hitter or the club could shake things around in the outfield to create a spot for the former All-Star -- namely making Ceddanne Rafaela a permanent fixture at shortstop.
More MLB: Dodgers All-Star Slugger Explains Why He Did Not Sign In Boston Despite Love For Red Sox