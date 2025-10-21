Red Sox Predicted To Lose Glue Guy To Mariners After ALCS Heartbreak
The Boston Red Sox welcomed a new team to the ranks of the eliminated American League playoff contenders on Monday night.
Falling 4-3 in a heartbreaking loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of the championship series, the Seattle Mariners saw a magical season end on the turf at Rogers Centre. The Mariners will surely have designs on going deeper in the playoffs next year, and that quite obviously makes them a potential threat to the Red Sox.
On Tuesday, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer brought up an interesting free agency hypothetical: What if the Mariners poached a Red Sox fan favorite to correct a lineup deficiency?
Mariners predicted to poach Rob Refsnyder from Red Sox
Rymer predicted Tuesday that the Mariners would sign Red Sox designated hitter/outfielder Rob Refsnyder, who appears ready to pursue free agency after mulling retirement, following the possible departure of their own free-agent slugger, Jorge Polanco.
"Refsynder isn't purely a DH, as he can play left field and right field and also has ample experience at second base and first base," Rymer wrote. "What he mainly does no matter where he plays is punish left-handed pitching to the tune of a 129 wRC+ for his career.
"He isn't a perfect facsimile of Polanco, but the Mariners will need to be wary of bringing him back. After the year he had, it would mean buying high."
Refsnyder, 34, put together arguably his best season in the big leagues, with an .839 OPS in 70 games and 1.2 bWAR. He struggled to stay healthy at times, and it wasn't a surprise to hear he was mulling retirement, because he did the same after an equally solid season a year ago.
There's more at stake for the Red Sox than just losing Refsnyder's bat. He's a veteran leader in the clubhouse and many have even speculated that he could become a coach in the organization when he eventually does hang up his cleats.
But there's also no chance Refsnyder will re-sign a deal anywhere near his absurdly cheap $2 million club option from a year ago, so the threat of losing him is definitely real.
