Red Sox Still 'In The Mix' For Alex Bregman Along With 1 Surprise Team
The Boston Red Sox clearly have been looking to make a big splash this offseason in free agecny.
Rumors and speculation have been swirling for months about who the Red Sox could add. All roads have continued to lead to two-time All-Star and Gold Glove Award winner Alex Bregman, but he remains available in free agency.
Boston has been the most discussed fit for Bregman, but no deals have gotten done, at this point. While this is the case, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand said Boston remains "in the mix" for Bregman along with the Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, and New York Mets.
"The biggest hold up seems to be the terms Bregman is seeking, namely a deal of seven years," Feinsand said. "The Astros offered him six years and $156 million before moving on with their trade for Isaac Paredes and signing of Christian Walker, essentially ending any chance of a return to Houston for Bregman.
"The Red Sox, Blue Jays, Mets, and Cubs are all still in the mix for Bregman to varying degrees, though none appear prepared to give him the deal he’s seeking. Detroit seems to make the most sense on paper given its need for an impact bat and the relationship between Bregman and manager A.J. Hinch."
Recently, the Red Sox and Blue Jays have been linked to Bregman plenty of times. The Cubs have been floated as a fit over the last few days as speculation grew about the possibility of a short-term deal for Bregman. It doesn't seem like a short-term deal is likely, but the Cubs are an interesting fit after landing former Houston Astros All-Star Kyle Tucker.
The Mets are the biggest surprise here. New York has been mentioned as a fit for Bregman before but hasn't been as heavily tied to him as the Red Sox, Blue Jays, or Tigers. New York already has pulled off one massive deal by signing Juan Soto. Obviously, the Mets have a lot of money, but would it give another nine-figure deal out? It seems like competition is only growing for Boston and if it wants to get a deal done, it needs to move quickly.
