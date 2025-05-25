Red Sox Shut Down Reunion With Fan-Favorite Slugger
The Boston Red Sox still seemingly have a need at first base but reportedly shut down the chance at a reunion with a former fan-favorite and top prospect.
There was a time in which it seemed like Bobby Dalbec was going to be the first baseman of the future for Boston. Clearly, that didn't work out despite a very solid rookie year. His role fluctuated between Boston and the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox and the two sides went in a different direction this past offseason.
He landed a minor league deal with the Chicago White Sox in January and started the season off in the minors. Dalbec was briefly promoted to Chicago, but has since been designated for assignment and signed a minor league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Red Sox insider Sean McAdam of MassLive.com dropped an interesting nugget on Sunday as he shared that Chicago actually called Boston about a potential reunion with Dalbec, but the club shut it down.
"Prior to designating Bobby Dalbec for assignment — and after the season-ending injury to Triston Casas — the White Sox checked in with the Red Sox to see if they had any interest in their former corner infielder," McAdam said. "They did not. Casas subsequently signed a minor league deal with Milwaukee."
The Red Sox have made it work at first base with a combination of Romy González, Nick Sogard, and Abraham Toro. González is injured himself and both Sogard and Toro have been very solid.
More MLB: Watch Marcelo Mayer Receive Life-Changing Red Sox Promotion