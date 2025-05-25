Watch Marcelo Mayer Receive Life-Changing Red Sox Promotion
The Boston Red Sox had a roller-coaster of a day on Saturday, to say the least.
Boston was supposed to have a doubleheader on Friday, but the second game was canceled. Because of this, Boston had a doubleheader on Saturday. Two games against an American League East rival would already make for a pretty big day. But that wasn’t even the half of it.
The Red Sox split the doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles, it was announced that Alex Bregman suffered a “significant” quad injury, and Boston phenom Marcelo Mayer made his Major League Baseball debut. All of this happened over the span of just a few hours.
It was a wild day and one of the better moments of the season you will see came out of it. The team shared on social media the video of Mayer receiving the news of his big league promotion.
Now that’s pretty good. Although Boston didn’t win with Mayer in the lineup, it certainly will soon. With Bregman out, Mayer surely will get a lot of run.
Before the promotion Mayer was slashing .271/.347/.471 with nine hime runs and 43 RBIs. Boston fans should get used to a high-level of production from him like that in the not-so-distant future.
Now, he’ll try to bring that action to Boston. The biggest question that remains now is when will it be Roman Anthony’s turn? Two members of the "Big 3" are in Boston and it's only a matter of time now.
