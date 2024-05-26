Red Sox 'Plan To Trade' All-Star At Trade Deadline According To Insider
The Boston Red Sox could make some major changes in the near future.
Boston has had an inconsistent start to the season but could go either way. The Red Sox have the pieces to compete for a playoff spot and will get healthier in the not-so-distant future. This combination could lead to the Red Sox being buyers if all things work out in the right direction.
While this is the case, Boston could also end up being sellers. Boston currently has a 26-26 record and if it doesn't rack up some wins, it could be in danger of selling this summer.
No matter what the Red Sox do, though, it sounds like they are planning on trading star closer Kenley Jansen, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The Boston Red Sox plan to trade All-Star veteran closer Kenley Jansen by the trade deadline," Nightengale said. "He’s earning $16 million this year and the Red Sox have no interest in bringing him back."
This isn't the first time Jansen has been mentioned in trade rumors and likely won't be the last. Boston's bullpen has taken a step forward this season and will get another boost this summer as fellow star closer Liam Hendriks nears a return to the field.
With Hendriks expected to return this summer and Jansen already being mentioned in trade rumors, it makes sense that a move is a real possibility.
Don't be surprised if something gets done before the July 30 trade deadline this summer.
More MLB: Red Sox Trade Fan-Favorite Utility Man To Mets After Inconsistent Stretch