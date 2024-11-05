Red Sox Slugger Predicted To End Stint In Boston With $42M Orioles Deal
Decisions already are being made across Major League Baseball.
Clubs had to decide by Monday's deadline whether or not to offer players the qualifying offer. This would give a player a one-year deal just north of $21 million. If a player accepts, they re-join the offering team. If the player declines and signs elsewhere, the offering team gets draft compensation.
Many wondered whether the Boston Red Sox would give slugger Tyler O'Neill the qualifying offer after a great 2024 campaign, but they decided against hit. He will be a free agent with no draft picks attached to him.
It's unclear what O'Neill's plans are for the offseason, but MLB Trade Rumors' Tim Dierkes predicted that he will sign a deal with the Baltimore Orioles.
"Tim: Orioles / Anthony: Giants / Darragh: Pirates / Steve: Pirates," MLB Trade Rumors posted. "Initially drafted by the Mariners, O’Neill was traded to St. Louis as a prospect in a swap for Marco Gonzales. He spent parts of six seasons with the Cardinals. That tenure was headlined by a brilliant 2021 season in which the chiseled slugger drilled 34 home runs while playing Gold Glove defense in left field. O’Neill finished eighth in the (National League) MVP balloting...
"O’Neill doesn’t turn 30 until June. He should at least command two years and has a shot at a three-year pact similar to last winter’s Lourdes Gurriel Jr. contract. The lack of a qualifying offer can only help. The Tigers are looking for right-handed bats, while teams like the (Philadelphia Phillies), (Cincinnati Reds), (Atlanta Braves), (Pittsburgh Pirates), (Toronto Blue Jays), (Los Angeles Angels), and (Kansas City Royals) could look for corner outfield help."
MLB Trade Rumors predicted that O'Neill will receive a three-year, $42 million deal this winter. Boston could afford that, but it may aim higher on the free agent right-handed slugger market. We shall see soon.
More MLB: Red Sox Make Shocking Decision By Handing Fan-Favorite $21M Deal