Red Sox Slugger Reportedly 'Frustrated' With Slow Recovery From Leg Injury

Aug 2, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Tyler O'Neill (17) celebrates with Boston Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu (52) after scoring during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 2, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Tyler O'Neill (17) celebrates with Boston Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu (52) after scoring during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
Alas, injuries continue to play an outsized role in the story of the 2024 Boston Red Sox.

At almost no point this season have the Red Sox had the lineup they envisioned coming out of Spring Training. First, it was Trevor Story's shoulder injury. Then, Triston Casas went down with a rib fracture. Even rookie Wilyer Abreu missed time after spraining his ankle walking down the dugout steps.

The Red Sox have mostly held it together despite all the absences, but one thing that has plagued them all year has been an inability to hit left-handed pitching. With the season hanging in the balance headed into late August, it's a rough time to be without one of their best righty power bats.

Unfortunately, they have been without one for two weeks already, and they will reportedly continue to miss him. Outfield slugger Tyler O'Neill, who went on the 10-day injured list retroactive to August 4, will reportedly not return on Wednesday, though he is eligible to do so.

According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive, O'Neill has not yet begun baseball activities. He has not played since August 2 against the Rangers in Arlington, when he initially suffered from the flu. Then, the calf infection took hold, and an IL stint was deemed necessary.

"I can tell you he's frustrated," manager Alex Cora said on Tuesday, per Cotillo. "This came out of nowhere and it's been taking a long time. We've got to get him going baseball-wise, but nothing yet."

O'Neill, 28, has been a dynamic power bat this season when available for Boston. He owns a .544 slugging percentage, .900 OPS, and 22 home runs in just 80 games played.

But that's just the issue: O'Neill, designated by Cora to play nearly every game when he's been healthy, has dealt with on-and-off injury concerns all season. He missed a chunk of time after colliding with Rafael Devers on a pop-up in April, then had two brief absences due to a sore knee.

An impending free agent, O'Neill and his representation have to be worried about how his injury history will impact the offers he receives from teams looking for outfielders in 2025. The sooner O'Neill is able to get back and help the Red Sox, the better everyone involved will feel moving forward.

