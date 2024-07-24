Red Sox Slugger Takes Hard Stance On Whether He Wants To Be Traded At Deadline
The Boston Red Sox are expected to somewhat notably shake up their roster prior to the looming July 30 trade deadline.
Will that mean, a slew of additions, subtractions or a mix of both -- as we've seen in previous years?
The Red Sox clearly need at least one starting pitcher -- ideally a left-hander, as well as a right-handed bat and some bullpen depth.
They also have a group of impending free agents that include Tyler O'Neill, Nick Pivetta, Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen should they attempt a buy/sell approach or completely fall apart in the final week before the deadline.
O'Neill -- who has been traded twice in his career -- was vocal on what he would like to happen, both to himself and the Red Sox in the coming days.
“I don’t know how it’s going to go. I’d love to stay here the rest of the season, possibly beyond if that’s what they want. But we’ll see. Again, it’s a business, so time will tell on that," O'Neill told The Boston Globe's Alex Speier on Monday.
While it's not surprising that the first-year Red Sox slugger would like to finish the year in Boston given their solid odds of making a postseason push -- his comment about being open to a second contract is notable.
O'Neill is hitting .267 with 33 extra-base hits including 20 home runs, 38 RBIs and a .891 OPS in 73 games this season.
The Red Sox acquired O'Neill praying he could return to his 2021 form -- which required relative health and a level of production he's only shown once at the big-league level. Thus far, Boston has gotten their wish.
O'Neill also commented on how he would like Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow to operate in his first trade deadline.
“Personally, I’d love it if we bought, went out and got some key pieces, whatever Bres and the rest of the front office deem that to be," O'Neill continued. "That would be ideal. We want to buy, we want to compete, and we want to win here in Boston. I would love us to buy and to go deep in the postseason.”
