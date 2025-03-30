Red Sox Star Rafael Devers Makes Un-Wanted MLB History
The Boston Red Sox haven’t had the start it has hoped to have, but they should be just fine.
One guy who specifically hasn’t gotten off to the start he hoped for is designated hitter Rafael Devers. So far this season he hasn't recorded a base hit yet and has racked up 10 strikeouts.
Unfortunately, his 10 strikeouts are the most in Major League Baseball history for a player in three games, according to USA Today Sports’ Bob Nightengale.
"Boston Red Sox DH Rafael Devers just set a major-league record by striking out 10 times in the first three games of the season," Nightengale said.
Obviously, that’s not what you want to see. But, Devers has been one of the best hitters in baseball for years and will be alright. The Red Sox are going to need Devers at his best if they want to accomplish their lofty goals. He isn’t the only one that has struggled offensively so far this season, he's just the one who has gotten most of the headlines thanks to the Spring Training drama. Devers will be completely fine, though.
It's been a tough start to the season so far for him, but he will end up being okay. He'll likely return to the lineup on Sunday afternoon and don't be shocked if he starts his turnaround then. It's been an odd few months for him, but he will be alright.
