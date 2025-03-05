Red Sox Star Alex Bregman Gives Honest Assessment On Roman Anthony
The Boston Red Sox are in one of the best positions in baseball right now.
Boston doesn’t just have impressive talent at the big league level, but also some of the top prospects in Major League Baseball. What makes Boston even better is the fact that its top three prospects all could make the jump to the big leagues in 2025.
It’s an exciting time to be a Red Sox fan. Boston recently signed former Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman and he has taken a close look at the team’s “Big 3” already in Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Kristian Campbell.
Bregman gave his assessment of all three and his comments on Anthony should excite Boston fans, as shared by MLB.com’s Ian Browne.
“Definitely mature beyond his years, really good approach at the plate,” Bregman said as transcribed by Browne. “He can obviously hit the ball really hard, but also has a good strike zone and takes his walks. I think he’s going to be an elite hitter in the game.”
Anthony has a real shot at making the team’s Opening Day roster. It may not be extremely likely, but he’s been impressive in Spring Training so far.
Whether he debuts on Opening Day or at another time in 2025, he’s on his way. Anthony surely will play a large role for years to come. There's a different buzz around this Red Sox team than over the last few years and Bregman and Anthony are two big reasons why.
