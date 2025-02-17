Red Sox Star Alex Bregman Reveals Why He Chose Boston Over Other Suitors
There's a realistic chance that the Boston Red Sox could be the best team in the American League in 2025.
Boston vastly improved its starting rotation this offseason with the additions of Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler. Plus, Lucas Giolito is going to return after missing the 2024 campaign. Boston seems to have a surplus of solid talent with Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, and Kutter Crawford in the mix as well.
The Red Sox needed to balance their lineup after having a very lefty-heavy lineup in 2024 and did so in a major way by signing former Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman. The two-time All-Star will provide top-tier defense and some right-handed pop for the Red Sox's lineup.
It took a few months for the two sides to come together on a deal, but Bregman ultimately chose Boston over other suitors, including Houston. Why is that the case, though? He opened up about the choice in a clip shared by NESN.
"I feel like I have a great opportunity to win here," Bregman said. "Obviously, playing at Fenway is awesome. Playing for a city that not only loves winning, but expects to win. I like playing in those pressure-packed environments, and I feel like I got that here in Boston."
Bregman is a guy who significantly impacts winning. Whether it is his power at the plate, smooth defensive play, or leadership in the clubhouse, he impacts a team in more ways than one. Boston is lucky to have him.
