Red Sox Star Blasted By Teammates After Making Surprising Decision
The Boston Red Sox's season is coming to an end on Sunday.
Boston has just one game left and will face off against the Tampa Bay Rays in the season-finale with a .500 record on the line. The Red Sox are tied with the Rays with an 80-81 record heading into the final game over the season.
The Red Sox won't have one star with the team for the matchup. Boston recently put star closer Kenley Jansen on the Injured List with a shoulder injury ending his season. While this is the case, typically, players stick around at least until the season finale. While this is the case, Jansen has left the team. It's unclear why he left, and he must've had some reason. But, it has rubbed some people the wrong way, according to MassLive.com's Sean McAdam.
"It’s apparent that the Kenley Jansen Era did not have a happy ending in Boston," McAdam said. "Jansen pitched pretty well in his two seasons here, recording 56 saves in his two years. He was a solid, if imperfect, closer both years. But his decision to go home to California earlier this week did not sit well in the clubhouse...
"But even before the Sox returned for the final three games of the season, Jansen packed up and went home...Multiple players, all of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity, registered their disappointment over Jansen’s early departure, though one added: 'I can’t say I’m too surprised.' Jansen was known to be somewhat aloof during his time with the Sox, at times unsure of some teammates’ names."
Jansen's reason for leaving certainly will come out at some point.
