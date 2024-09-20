Red Sox Star Could Be Dealt This Winter, Says Analyst: 'I Would Trade Anybody'
Do the Boston Red Sox truly have any untouchable pieces on their roster as far as the trade market is concerned?
One would assume that chief baseball officer Craig Breslow considers guys like Rafael Devers and Jarren Duran off-limits, but former Red Sox player and current analyst Lou Merloni disagrees.
Merloni appeared on NESN’s 310 To Left podcast on Friday to discuss the Red Sox offseason outlook, and Merloni didn’t sugarcoat a thing. When asked about the prospect of trading Triston Casas, Merloni communicated that not only Casas, but every Red Sox player is on the table at this point.
“I would trade anybody,” Merloni said. “I would move on from anybody … You need two things. You need to either trade for a big right-handed bat, although there’s a couple very intriguing free agents, and you need a horse starter. And I don’t know how you do that without giving up legit pieces. And that’s where I was talking about guys like Casas. … Someone like (Wilyer) Abreu (is on the table), if you really believe Roman Anthony is the guy … You’re going to have to give up somebody that hurts.”
Merloni is definitely accurate in the sense that losing a rising star like Abreu would be painful.
Sadly, the Red Sox must realize that they are crowded positionally at middle infield and outfield (not to mention having too many lefty bats) while being starved for pitching.
If Breslow doesn’t iron out the depth chart imbalance before next season, Boston can’t expect the disappointing results to change.
