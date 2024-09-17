Red Sox Star 'Getting Worn Down Physically' Needs Day Off; Will Alex Cora Budge?
The Boston Red Sox have been playing high-intensity baseball for several weeks while stuck in playoff contention purgatory, and the wear and tear is finally getting the best of their star outfielder.
All-Star center fielder Jarren Duran has struggled at the plate in September, and a new piece from Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham explains why.
“Jarren Duran, who is likely to be a big part of the future, is staggering to the finish of this season,” Abraham said. “He has hit .233 in September with a .525 OPS and only two extra-base hits. Duran has not stolen a base since Aug. 21, getting caught three times since.”
“(Red Sox manager Alex) Cora acknowledged Duran is getting worn down physically but has continued to keep him in the lineup. With three games coming up on artificial turf, it might be time for a day off.”
Duran doesn’t take days off, which is one of many reasons why he’s been Boston’s most valuable player in 2024. Another reason is Duran’s Gold Glove-level defensive play, which has been a revelation for the Red Sox in 2024.
With just 12 games remaining in the season, Boston’s playoff chances are next to nil. It might be pertinent for Cora to rest Duran during the upcoming series versus the Tampa Bay Rays, as Abraham suggests.
Cora is unlikely to sit Duran until the Red Sox have been mathematically eliminated, however, and Duran definitely won’t be complaining about such a decision.
More MLB: Yankees Superstar Duo Accomplish Rare Feat Last Achieved By Red Sox 75 Years Ago