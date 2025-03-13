Red Sox Star Hasn't 'Refused' To Play Games Despite Rumors
The Boston Red Sox haven’t had one of their top players available for Spring Training games yet.
Rafael Devers is going to be massive for the Red Sox in 2025, but he hasn’t been able to play in games yet. Spring Training began with a lot of noise about who will play third base and that conversation has continued over the last few weeks.
All in all, if Devers and Alex Bregman’s bats are both in the lineup, it doesn’t matter too much. It is a big topic, but they are both superstars and Boston needs both.
Devers has been slow to build up in camp thanks in part to his shoulder injuries. He’s been hitting lately and has gotten plenty of practice reps, but just not game action.
That could change this weekend and The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey shared he hasn't “refused” to get into games.
"(Alex Cora) was asked if Devers has refused to play in a game and said there are no issues on that front, but that Devers prefers to get multiple at-bats in live BP against big league pitchers rather than face minor leaguers in the spring games. Devers faced (Garrett Crochet) on Tuesday prior to the game and will face (Walker Buehler) on Thursday."
There has been chatter recently about this topic because of the third base conversation. Devers has been a great professional throughout his stint in Boston so far. If he’s not in games, there’s surely a real reason why and it's that Devers wants to build up with live at-bats before game action.
More MLB: Red Sox $90 Million Man Surprisingly Could Open Season On Injured List