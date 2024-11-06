Red Sox Star Predicted To Get $25 Million With Departure Widely Expected
The Boston Red Sox took a step in the right direction in 2024 but there certainly are some changes coming to the organization.
Boston likely will add plenty of pieces this winter, but others could be leaving as well. One player who has widely been discussed as someone who could be leaving the team is star closer Kenley Jansen. The four-time All-Star spent the last two seasons with the Red Sox but will be entering free agency this winter.
ESPN's Kiley McDaniel put together a list of the top 50 free with contract predictions. McDaniel predicted that Jansen is going to end up receiving a two-year, $25 million deal this winter.
"Projected Contract: 2 years, $25 million ($12.5M AAV)," McDaniel said. "Jansen may just throw low-90s cutters around the zone in the late innings until the sun explodes, and if that annoys you, you should step in the box and try to hit it because he's been good since he started pitching professionally 16 years ago. Jansen signed a two-year, $32 million deal before the 2023 season, and the drop-off likely won't be too steep from that this time around."
Jansen was a bright spot for the Red Sox's bullpen in 2024, but there were trade rumors flowing all season. Nothing can be completely ruled out at this point, but all signs are pointing to Jansen leaving the organization.
Boston had been struggling with the closer position before landing Jansen. He provided the team with exactly what it was looking for and was a great signing.
