Red Sox Star Prospect Has 'Best-Looking Swing In The Minors,' Insider Says
It’s becoming clear that the Boston Red Sox have one of the best outfielder prospects in baseball.
Boston is expected to lock in Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu at their outfield spots for the foreseeable future, but a 20-year-old in the Red Sox farm system is putting pressure on the organization to give him a look at that third outfield spot as early as next season.
Roman Anthony has been dominant all season long, including after being called up to Triple-A Worcester Red Sox last month.
The Athletic’s Major League Baseball senior writer Keith Law even believes that Anthony has the best swing in the minors, according to a new report released Tuesday.
“I’ve said before that outfielder Roman Anthony might have the best-looking swing in the minors, and I’m sticking to it,” Law said.
“He’s continued to make high-quality contact, even after a promotion to Triple-A Worcester shortly after I saw him, and he’s made huge progress against breaking stuff compared to last year or even the first half of this year.”
“He hit an absolute bomb out to center in his last at-bat of the game I attended that appeared to clear the yellow line – Anthony and the third-base coach both seemed to think so, but the umpire ruled late that it was still in play and Anthony was thrown out at third. I can’t pretend I saw it better from where I was sitting, but I don’t blame the kid for thinking it was gone.”
The addition of Anthony into the big league lineup next season just might be the final piece that Boston needs to transform into one of the very top MLB offenses for a sustained period.
