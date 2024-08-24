Red Sox Top Prospect Will Get 'Long Look’ For Opening Day 2025 Roster Spot
Boston Red Sox fans have much to look forward to in 2025, including the Major League debut of Boston’s top prospect.
The Red Sox are still focused on 2024, with the playoffs not officially out of reach yet. Given the youth of Boston’s big league roster, however, next season promises to be even more contention-worthy. Players like Jarren Duran and Triston Casas will only improve. Heck, even Rafael Devers is still only 27 years old. The rest of the decade at Fenway Park should be an upward trajectory.
The next year or two will be particularly pivotal for the careers of Boston’s “Big Three” prospects: Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Kyle Teel. This Big Three might even now be a “Big Four”, given the meteoric rise of Kristian Campbell. Any of these players could be flirting with a big league promotion in the coming months.
Anthony will most likely be the first to receive the call. Given Mayer’s trouble staying healthy of late, Anthony has emerged as Boston’s top prospect. He has established momentum leading to an imminent promotion to the show, possibly by Opening Day of next season.
In an article published on Saturday entitled, “Roman Anthony and MLB's 25 Best Prospects 20 Years Old or Younger in 2024”, Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter ranked Anthony at No. 4 and discussed his potential to make the Red Sox roster next spring.
“The Boston Red Sox gave Florida prep outfielder Roman Anthony first-round money with a $2.5 million signing bonus as the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 draft, and he was one of the biggest breakout prospects of the 2023 season,” Reuter said.
“With an athletic 6'2", 200-pound frame and a smooth left-handed swing, he hit .272/.403/.466 with 27 doubles, 14 home runs and 64 RBI across three minor league levels last season, climbing from outside the Top 100 prospect picture to a consensus Top 25 prospect in the process.”
“He is 12-for-36 with three doubles and one home run in nine games since he was promoted to Triple-A on Aug. 13, and he could get a long look next spring for a spot on the Opening Day roster if he finishes strong over the final month.”
With Rob Refsnyder’s career reaching its final act, could Anthony soon become an everyday outfielder for Boston? An outfield of Anthony, Duran, and Wilyer Abreu could become a Red Sox staple for years to come.
