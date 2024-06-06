Red Sox Star Seen As One Of Top Players Available For Trade Deadline Deal
The Boston Red Sox have floated around .500 but likely will make at least a few changes this summer.
There's always a chance the Red Sox end up looking to add in some way, but there certainly will be some subtractions by Boston. It's uncertain exactly what they will do, but it seems pretty likely that the Red Sox will deal star closer Kenley Jansen.
He has been everything the Red Sox could've hoped for since signing with the club ahead of the 2023 campaign but has found his name in trade rumors on numerous occasions. Jansen is expensive and could become expendable with fellow star closer Liam Hendriks expected to return this summer.
There has been plenty of speculation that a deal could happen and Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller even called Jansen the 17th-best player who could be moved this summer.
"Jansen has had the least productive season of these four closers on the trade block, but he has by far the longest track record of ninth-inning experience, racking up 429 career saves—plus 20 more in the postseason," Miller said. "His 2024 salary is nearly as much as that of (Tanner Scott), (Paul Sewald), and (Kirby Yates) combined, but he has earned that over the past decade-plus. For what it's worth, FIP (2.37) suggests Jansen is pitching his best since 2017."
The veteran closer has been great for Boston, but contenders will be looking for bullpen help and Jansen could provide that.
Although he has been a great member of the Red Sox, his days with the club could be numbered.
More MLB: Red Sox Slugger Set To Return After Dealing With Unfortunate Injury