Red Sox's Alex Cora Leaves Big Question Unanswered on Boston Future

Managing the Boston Red Sox is always a high-stress proposition, and during Alex Cora's tenure, questions about how much longer the future will last always seem to be lurking.

Most recently, Cora re-committed to the Red Sox on a three-year, $21 million extension that was signed in the middle of the 2024 season. There were some concerns coming into that year that Cora might desert the organization because of continued mediocrity, so that extension, combined with last year's playoff berth, was a sign that things were moving in the right direction.

Though it's not the most pressing matter entering this season, the Red Sox are no doubt aware that the end of Cora's extension is already peeking over the horizon.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

What Cora said about future in Boston

Jun 25, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) looks down in the dugout during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The 50-year-old skipper has long hinted that he doesn't want to manage into his senior years, and on Friday, his latest reflections about his future with the Red Sox revealed that the 2027 season has the potential to be his last. Some of that could be based on the way the club performs over the next two years.

"We have to talk about it. We made a decision on the last (contract) to keep it at three years, and there was a reason," Cora told Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe. I like where the team is at. It’s fun again. We have a good chance to do what that group did in ’18. They only won one, but we can get to the playoffs consistently, and that’s what you want."

Cora also had some interesting insights about the potential of moving into a front office role, either in Boston or elsewhere.

"Front office, that’s tough. That’s a lot of work," Cora told Abraham. "I see it with (chief baseball officer Craig Breslow). The more I work with them, man, that’s not easy. That would take a lot. We love (Puerto Rico), and you’d have to move. I think I’d love it. I like the challenge of building a team. It intrigues me. But it’s a hard job."

In some regards, two years is an eternity in Major League Baseball. But Red Sox fans also shouldn't take these next couple of seasons for granted, because even though the core is young, the dugout can always look a lot different with a change at manager.