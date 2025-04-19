Red Sox Star Turning Heads After Historic Start For Boston
Boston Red Sox fans must be happy with the performance of shortstop Trevor Story so far this season.
Story's stint in Boston has been full of injuries but he had a healthy offseason and has looked like the All-Star player the club signed a few years ago. Story has appeared in a league-high 21 games and is slashing .321/.345/.531 with five home runs, 14 RBIs, six stolen bases, two doubles, and has scored 10 runs.
He launched two homers on Friday as the Red Sox took down the Chicago White Sox and has continued to play stellar defense for Boston.
This couldn't come at a better time for the club. Boston has much higher expectations this season than the last few and Story is a guy who can take the club to another level. He was a wild card heading into the season. If he can swing the bat like this throughout the rest of the season, Boston's offense very well could be one of the top overall in baseball.
What takes him to another level, though, is that he plays above-average defense at arguably the most diifcult position in baseball. The Red Sox have had defensive issues over the last few years and that has carried over into 2025. Having a healthy Story improving the defense and also hitting at this rate is just an absolute game-changer.
Story's start is also pretty historic as well. Former Boston Director of Baseball Communications and Media Relations J.P. Long shared that Story is the first American League shortstop to record five homers and five stolen bases in a team's first 21 games.
"Trevor Story is the only AL shortstop ever to record at least 5 HR and 5 steals in his team’s first 21 games of a season," Long said.
He's hard not to root for Story after the way the last few years have gone.
