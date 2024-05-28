Dodgers Could Make Deadline Deal With Red Sox For Star According To Insider
The Boston Red Sox may end up adding around the trade deadline but that doesn't mean there won't be any subtractions.
Boston currently is in third place in the American League East with a 27-27 record but there is reason for hope with the club. The Red Sox will be getting some important reinforcements back soon and could compete for a postseason spot.
While this is the case, Boston could trade away star closer Kenley Jansen. He has been solid so far this season for the Red Sox but already has been mentioned in trade rumors. It's uncertain exactly what will happen, but the Los Angeles Dodgers were floated as an option for the four-time All-Star, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
"The Dodgers' bullpen issues should ease as their four injured right-handers -- Evan Phillips, Ryan Brasier, Brusdar Graterol, and Joe Kelly -- return to health," Rosenthal said. "Even then, they probably could use one more shutdown type to pair with Phillips in the late innings, someone perhaps, like their old friend, Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen."
Jansen is one of the best closers in baseball but he could become expendable for Boston this summer as three-time All-Star Liam Hendriks nears a return to the mound. The Red Sox signed Hendriks this past offseason but he hasn't made an appearance yet this season.
Los Angeles has been mentioned as an option for the Dodgers before and it wouldn't be surprising to see speculation pick up closer to the deadline this summer.
