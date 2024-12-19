Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Suggested 'Perfect Offseason Prediction' Nets 3 All-Stars

The Red Sox have the means to make multiple major splashes

Oct 2, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Tanner Scott (66) throws during the sixth inning of game two in the Wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
There's still a lot of offseason left for the Boston Red Sox to make big moves.

Boston let it be known that it is willing to spend more heavily this offseason than the last few. While this is the case, the biggest move to show for the Red Sox to this point has been the blockbuster acquisition of Garrett Crochet.

The Red Sox signed Aroldis Chapman as well, but there haven't been the free agency fireworks that many expected so far. But, there's a lot of time left so don't give up hope yet. There still are free agents out there that can help Boston compete against the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles and make a run at the American League East top spot.

Newsweek's Drew VonScio made a "perfect offseason prediction" to get Boston back to contention and suggested the team shouldn't go out and get one star, but three-All-Stars instead and mentioned Corbin Burnes, Teoscar Hernández, and Tanner Scott.

"Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora has mentioned his team is "turning the corner" this offseason," VonScio said. "The process started after signing Aroldis Chapman to a one-year deal and trading for Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox. However, the Red Sox are still missing a few pieces of the puzzle to contend for the AL East crown. Starting pitching is the biggest need, so the team must go all-in on Corbin Burnes.

"(Starting Pitcher): Corbin Burnes: Even after trading for Crochet, the Red Sox rotation still needs an upgrade. Signing Burnes would give them two bona fide aces serving as a 1A-1B among the starters...(Outfielder): Teoscar Hernández: There's a bit of a logjam in the outfield, but Teoscar Hernandez is the power-hitting, right-handed bat the Red Sox desperately need...(Relief pitcher): Tanner Scott: Pitching needs for the Red Sox extend to the bullpen even after signing Chapman. Tanner Scott is one of the best (if not the best) relievers available in free agency."

If the Red Sox somehow could land all three of these All-Stars, it really would be the "perfect" offseason. Boston has been tied to all three of the stars at varying levels so far this offseason. Free agency has somewhat slowed to a crawl since the Winter Meetings ended. Boston needs to make big moves and these are some that could take the team over the top.

