Red Sox Suggested Blockbuster Would Land Cardinals Duo With 10 All-Star Selections
The Boston Red Sox are ending the month of January with two major offseason needs still looming large.
The Red Sox' lack of right-handed hitting cost them dearly in 2024, and losing Tyler O'Neill in free agency only adds to the problem. And though veteran All-Star Aroldis Chapman should contribute, the Boston bullpen appears short at least one high-leverage arm.
Could the Red Sox take care of both needs in one major trade with the St. Louis Cardinals?
Cardinals eight-time All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado has practically been begging to get traded, and the Red Sox are a preferred destination. Meanwhile, two-time All-Star closer Ryan Helsley will be a free agent next year, so the Cardinals could look to get something for him while they can.
On Thursday, NESN's Tim Crowley proposed that the Red Sox could acquire both Arenado and Helsley in a move that could take care of both major needs in one fell swoop.
"The Arenado rumors surrounding the Red Sox have gone quiet in recent weeks," Crowley wrote. "That’s not to say they wouldn’t pick up based on other moves on the market for position players. Arenado could still fill the need if the Red Sox circle back, but it can also spark a corresponding conversation for Boston."
"Helsley enters a contract year after two All-Star nods in three seasons. Placing him with Liam Hendriks, Justin Slaten and Aroldis Chapman as leverage relievers puts Boston in a solid spot for improved bullpen production after a series of second-half blown saves in 2024."
Arenado, 33, has three years and $74 million left on his contract, and is coming off his worst offensive season since 2013. That's made him difficult to trade, and the Red Sox having to move Rafael Devers off third base to accommodate him makes the fit even trickier.
If they can find a way to offload designated hitter Masataka Yoshida, though, the Red Sox could slide Devers to DH and upgrade their defense tremendously with the 10-time Gold Glover Arenado. And Helsley, who led Major League Baseball with 49 saves last year, would be a great addition to any contender.
The odds might not be in favor of Boston landing both at a reasonable price, but it doesn't hurt to try.
