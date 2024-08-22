Will Red Sox Join Sweepstakes For Game-Changing Ace This Winter?
If the Boston Red Sox can land another top-of-the-rotation starter this winter, they could be among the American League's top contenders in 2025.
Boston has exciting, young talent all throughout the roster and clearly has shown this season that it is worth investing in. The Red Sox are among the grittiest teams in baseball and are in playoff contention despite losing a plethora of important pieces throughout the season.
The Red Sox have the makings of a possibly great rotation. Next season, Boston will have Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, Brayan Bello, and Lucas Giolito all ready to go. The fifth spot should be addressed throughout the offseason and Boston should add another star.
One player who could be on the move is Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, according to Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter.
"The fact that Tarik Skubal was not moved at the trade deadline is no guarantee he is going to stick around in Detroit for the long haul," Reuter said. "In fact, there might be an even bigger market for his services this winter, especially once Corbin Burnes and Max Fried are off the board. The 27-year-old would take home the AL pitching Triple Crown if the season ended today, going 14-4 with a 2.49 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, and 185 strikeouts in 155.1 innings over 25 starts following an injury-plagued 2023 campaign.
"Trading him might seem counterproductive for a Detroit team on the rise, but he only has two years of club control remaining and his value will never be higher. If the Tigers don't think they can realistically contend for a title in the next two years, selling high would bring back a game-changing prospect haul. If they do envision him as part of the future, an offseason extension could also be in the cards."
Skubal was in trade rumors all throughout the summer but Detroit opted to hang on to him. If the Tigers change their mind, Boston should at least give them a call.
