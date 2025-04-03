Red Sox Superstar Rafael Devers Gets Big Prediction From Insider
The Boston Red Sox took a step in the right direction on Wednesday afternoon.
Boston faced the Baltimore Orioles and snapped its four-game losing streak. One thing that made the win even sweeter was the fact that Rafael Devers was able to snap out of his hit-less streak to begin the season with two base hits.
Devers is too talented of a player to deal with struggles to that extent. He'll figure things out and be just fine. He collected the two base hits on Wednesday and hopefully, that will get him on track. We'll see.
ESPN released a list of their top 100 players for the 2025 season and had Devers at No. 25 on the list. That makes sense. He's one of the best overall players in the game right now and ESPN's David Schoenfield predicted he will end up being just fine and crush over 30 homers again for the fourth time.
"No player will be under more scrutiny in 2025 than Devers -- especially after starting the season with 15 strikeouts and no hits in his first five games," Schoenfield said. "After the Red Sox signed Alex Bregman, Devers said he wasn't open to moving from third base -- though he eventually reversed course about a move to DH and said he's ready to help the team win.
"He also spent the offseason rehabbing both shoulders and showed up to camp out of shape. If his mind and body are right, there's no denying his offensive prowess: He's hit .279/.354/.519 over the past four seasons, averaging 32 home runs and 96 RBIs. Season prediction: Devers shakes off his slow start, plays more games at DH than third base and produces his fourth 30-homer season."
Devers will be just fine despite the slow start.
More MLB: Garrett Crochet Did Something For 1st Time After Red Sox Blockbuster