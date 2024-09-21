Red Sox Superstar Undergoes Double MRI; Could Alex Cora Be In Hot Water?
Following the Boston Red Sox’s home loss on Friday night to the Minnesota Twins, an overwhelming sentiment washed over Red Sox Nation that the season had ended, if not officially.
The nail in the coffin for Boston was All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers appearing to finally succumb to his shoulder ailments, an unfortunate outcome that was confirmed on Saturday afternoon by the franchise’s official X account.
“The #RedSox today placed 3B Rafael Devers on the 10-Day Injured List with left shoulder inflammation,” the post said. “To fill his spot on the active roster, Boston recalled infielder C/INF Mickey Gasper from Triple-A Worcester.”
Further details about Devers were shared by Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham and The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey in a pair of corroborating posts to X.
“(Red Sox manager Alex) Cora said Devers had an MRI at 1245 so they’re waiting on results,” McCaffrey reported.
“Devers is getting MRIs on *both* shoulders today,” added Abraham. “Not much question that he'll be shut down for the season regardless. Question is what degree of injuries he's dealing with.”
“Sox will use Gonzalez and Sogard at 3B. They want to see Grissom at second base.”
As Red Sox fans hold their breath over Devers’s pending MRI results, Cora must not be feeling overly comfy, either.
The notion to shut down an ailing Devers surfaced in Red Sox media as early as August, but Cora continued to play Devers despite Boston’s season never regaining any momentum.
If Devers’s MRI results come back grim, there’s no doubt that Cora will face scrutiny.
