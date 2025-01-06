Red Sox Surprise Mock Trade Would Land $9 Million World Series Hero From Rangers
January is a time to consider all that might be possible for the year ahead. The Boston Red Sox's trade decisions are no exception.
Boston's search for a right-handed bat is well-documented, and there are teams far and wide with trade candidates to consider. Some are obvious and not overly exciting (e.g., Taylor Ward), while some are enticing but tough to envision (e.g., Vladimir Guerrero Jr.).
Going down the list of teams with potential trades to make, the Texas Rangers are a club to watch. They've got a stacked lineup and not a ton of pitching depth at the moment. And having won a World Series two years ago, they certainly have the talent to make a run if they play their cards right.
Could going back to the World Series, though, necessitate trading the hero of the last postseason away?
Adolis García was fantastic in the playoffs for Texas in 2023, but had a down year last season. With young outfielders crowding the picture in Texas, García was recently named as a potential Red Sox trade target by Mark Ruelle of FanSided.
"Garcia has scary power potential at Fenway and will not cost (too much), given his limited on-base percentage and poor defense," Ruelle wrote. "He would likely split time at DH and left field in Boston, as right field seems like too tall a task for his limited defensive abilities."
"The Rangers are always in need of some pitching, and the Sox can offer some young arms. (Infielder David) Hamilton would be a tempting option for a Rangers team whose double-play combo has a history of injuries — Corey Seager misses a lot of time and Marcus Semien is 34 years old."
The 31-year-old García is a two-time All-Star and peaked in 2023 with a 38-homer, 127-OPS+ season. But he took a dramatic step back last year, posting a .684 OPS/94 OPS+. Several batted ball metrics suggest he suffered from bad luck, however.
Garcia will be paid $9.25 million this season and is also arbitration-eligible in 2026 for the final time. That would be a great fit for the Red Sox from a timeline perspective due to the arrival of top prospects Kristian Campbell and Roman Anthony.
Of course, that all assumes that the Rangers are willing to part ways with García, which they've given no indication they are. But with their outfield crowded with options, perhaps they'd be open to the move for a haul they were particularly excited about.
