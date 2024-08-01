Red Sox Called Top Option For Superstar In Early Free Agent Rankings
Could the Boston Red Sox land a superstar this upcoming offseason?
Well, it's too early to tell.
There still is a few months left of the regular season and there's a lot to be excited about in Boston. The Red Sox are right in contention for a playoff spot, are about to get healthier with Triston Casas set to return in the near future, and at least one top prospect could end up making their big league debut this season.
Boston has a bright future and it seems like it is starting now. The Red Sox are ahead of schedule and should be able to be in contention for a playoff spot for the rest of the season and are loaded with young talent. They are going to be a force to be reckoned with for years to come.
Adding another top-tier starting pitcher could help take them to another level and Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer predicted that they will land one by signing Corbin Burnes in his "way-too-early" free agent rankings.
"Just as a reminder, the (Baltimore Orioles) acquired Corbin Burnes knowing full well that it was going to be next to impossible to extend him," Rymer said. "He had made that quite clear in December 2023...
"If neither the (New York Yankees) nor the (Los Angeles Dodgers) go all-out for Burnes, there will be that much more of a window for other big spenders like the (New York Mets), (Texas Rangers), and the pick here to actually sign him: the Red Sox. There was a time when they were spending about $60 million more than they're spending this year. This winter should be their excuse to get back to those days, as the team they have now looks like an up-and-coming contender worth investing big bucks in."
If the Red Sox somehow could land Burnes to pair with their exciting young core, Boston could make some serious noise as soon as next season.
