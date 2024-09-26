Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Surprisingly 'Could Make Call' For Yankees Superstar

Will the Red Sox actually make a run at the Yankees star slugger?

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 25, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto (22) follows through on a two run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Sep 25, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto (22) follows through on a two run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
This upcoming offseason is going to be a very important one for the Boston Red Sox.

Boston may not earn a playoff spot this year, but it is in a position to do so for years to come if it can make a few important moves this winter. The Red Sox haven't been what many hoped they would be over the last few years, but they have been building a fantastic young core.

The Red Sox seem to be right at the threshold of taking a massive step forward. The 2024 season gave some players an opportunity to have a large role. Jarren Duran, Tanner Houck, Wilyer Abreu, Kutter Crawford, Ceddanne Rafaela, Triston Casas, Brayan Bello, and Vaughn Grissom have the makings to be a fantastic core. Mix in important veterans like Rafael Devers, a healthy Trevor Story and someone like Lucas Giolito, and the team could make some noise next year.

Boston could have more offensive talent coming from the minors in Roman Anthony, Kyle Teel, Marcelo Mayer, and Kristian Campbell as well. The future is bright for the Red Sox and it makes sense to invest in them.

One player who could do just that is New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto. He is just 25 years old and could fit in perfectly with this young Boston squad and help take it to the next level over the next 10 years.

Soto will be the top free agent this winter, and ESPN's Jorge Castillo listed Boston among teams that "could make calls" for the Yankees star.

"The Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, and Los Angeles Dodgers are among the other clubs that could make calls," Castillo said. "The (Washington Nationals) would love a reunion, according to people with knowledge of the situation, but it would take ownership allocating more money for Soto than they were previously willing to offer."

Soto will be expensive and likely will land a historic deal that could top $500 million, but Boston is building something special and should look to add the Yankees star.

