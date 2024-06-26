Red Sox Reportedly Have Set Asking Price For Star Hurler At Trade Deadline
The Boston Red Sox have been playing exceptionally well in the last couple of weeks, propelling them into not only the buying conversation but the third American League Wild Card spot at 43-37 after months of .500 baseball.
With that said, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has to be ready to pursue all avenues in his first season at the helm of baseball operations, including the possible sale of impending free agents.
While it does not appear likely, Breslow has set a price for at least one player that could be moved should things go awry in the final month before the July 30 trade deadline.
"Regarding Kenley Jansen trade rumors, teams are suggesting (that the) asking price by Red Sox is currently unrealistic (which is understandable at this point of the season)," WEEI's Rob Bradford reported after Tuesday's 9-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.
Jansen has a 2.30 ERA with a 32-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .189 batting average against and a 1.06 WHIP in 27 1/3 innings this season. Most importantly, he's converted 15 of 16 save opportunities.
The 36-year-old would be a notable asset for Breslow to move -- which appeared likely for much of the 2024 campaign. However, if Boston continues to perform as they have in June, the Red Sox will be looking to add onto their roster not sell off valuable pieces.
At this point, it looks more likely that Jansen will end the year in Boston with a shot to make the postseason while calling Fenway Park home.
