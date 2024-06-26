Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Reportedly Have Set Asking Price For Star Hurler At Trade Deadline

Boston is not shutting down the idea of moving a key piece

Scott Neville

Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow sits at a table with his family at the Second Annual WooSox Foundation Honor Gala.
Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow sits at a table with his family at the Second Annual WooSox Foundation Honor Gala. / Photo/Phoebe Wren Wong / USA TODAY
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox have been playing exceptionally well in the last couple of weeks, propelling them into not only the buying conversation but the third American League Wild Card spot at 43-37 after months of .500 baseball.

With that said, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has to be ready to pursue all avenues in his first season at the helm of baseball operations, including the possible sale of impending free agents.

While it does not appear likely, Breslow has set a price for at least one player that could be moved should things go awry in the final month before the July 30 trade deadline.

"Regarding Kenley Jansen trade rumors, teams are suggesting (that the) asking price by Red Sox is currently unrealistic (which is understandable at this point of the season)," WEEI's Rob Bradford reported after Tuesday's 9-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Jansen has a 2.30 ERA with a 32-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .189 batting average against and a 1.06 WHIP in 27 1/3 innings this season. Most importantly, he's converted 15 of 16 save opportunities.

The 36-year-old would be a notable asset for Breslow to move -- which appeared likely for much of the 2024 campaign. However, if Boston continues to perform as they have in June, the Red Sox will be looking to add onto their roster not sell off valuable pieces.

At this point, it looks more likely that Jansen will end the year in Boston with a shot to make the postseason while calling Fenway Park home.

More MLB: Red Sox Surging Prospect Makes Notable Step On Path To Big Leagues

Published
Scott Neville

SCOTT NEVILLE

Scott Neville covers the Boston Red Sox for Sports Illustrated's new page "Inside The Red Sox." Before starting "Inside The Red Sox", Neville attended Merrimack College, where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Communication and Media with a minor in Marketing. Neville spent all four years with Merrimack's radio station WMCK, where he grew as a radio/podcast host and producer.  His propensity for being in front of a microphone eventually expanded to film, where he produced multiple short films alongside his then-roommate and current co-worker Stephen Mottram. On a journey that began as a way to receive easy credits via film classes, he received a call from "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" star Charlie Day. Day advised him to make a feature-length film, which he completed his senior year. While writing the film, Neville completed an internship for United Way as part of their NFL Partnership Program. Neville ran the blog for a team of interns and hosted an internet show called "United Way's NFL Partnership Series" where he interviewed NFL alumni. After college Neville wrote for SB Nation's "Over The Monster," a Red Sox sister site of the flagship brand. His work would eventually lead him to a job as a content producer with NESN, where he would cover all sports. After developing as a writer with the top regional network in the world, he was given the opportunity to join the Sports Illustrated Media Group in his current endeavor as the publisher of "Inside The Red Sox." The successful launch and quick rise of "Inside The Red Sox" led to Neville joining the Baseball Essential ownership group, a national baseball site under SIMG. Follow him on Twitter: @ScottNeville46 Email: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News