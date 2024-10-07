Red Sox Surprisingly Linked To $87.5 Million Star On Trade Block
Will the Boston Red Sox pull off a trade over the next few months?
It wouldn't be too shocking.
Boston already has made it known that it is open to anything this winter. This means that the Red Sox likely will be active in free agency and very well could make a trade or two. This will be an extremely important offseason for the Red Sox, which could put the club back in contention.
It's clear that the Red Sox need some right-handed pop in the middle of the lineup, and FanSided's Josh Jacobs floated a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals for All-Star catcher Willson Contreras as an intriguing option.
"Once free agency begins, Juan Soto is far and away the best hitter available this offseason, but he will likely require a contract north of $500 million in order to sign," Jacobs said. "The next position player available is probably Pete Alonso. But he's going to require a massive deal to sign as well. Outside of Alex Bregman or Willy Adames, things get thin quickly when it comes to adding bats to a lineup. Contreras has three years remaining on his deal at $18 million per year with a club option for 2028 at $17.5 million...
"I haven't listed many teams in this exercise, but when I think of Contreras, teams like the (Seattle Mariners), (San Francisco Giants), (Detroit Tigers), (Texas Rangers), (Washington Nationals), (Toronto Blue Jays), Red Sox, and even the (Tampa Bay Rays) stick out as teams who could use a big bat added to their lineup. Contreras would have to approve any trade that happens, which in theory limits his value a bit, but I have a hard time believing the Cardinals couldn't get something nice in return for him."
Contreras only appeared in 84 games last year but had 15 home runs and 36 RBIs. He is a fear right-handed hitter who could make sense for Boston at the right price.
