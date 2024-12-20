Red Sox Taking Chance On 28-Year-Old With $18.25 Million Deal
The Boston Red Sox have been looking for ways to add pitching and made another move on Friday afternoon.
Boston's biggest splash of the offseason surely has been the addition of All-Star lefty Garrett Crochet. He isn't the only addition to the starting rotation any longer as the Red Sox reportedly signed six-year big league veteran Patrick Sandoval on Friday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"Left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a two-year, $18.25 million contract, sources tell ESPN," Passan said. "Sandoval, 28, is coming off Tommy John surgery and expects to return in the second half. He gets a strong deal with Boston looking toward 2026 as well."
Sandoval is an intriguing hurler for the Red Sox to add. Boston has already proven that with Andrew Bailey and Craig Counsell with the team, they can develop pitching. Sandoval is someone who is just 28 years old but has a ton of talent.
He spent the first six years of his career with the Angels and his best season most certainly came in 2022. Sandoval logged a 2.91 ERA across 27 starts to go along with a 151-to-60 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 148 2/3 innings pitched.
Sandoval followed it up with a 4.11 ERA in 2023 across 28 starts and had a 5.08 ERA in 2024 in 16 starts before undergoing Tommy John surgery. A two-year deal with an annual value of under $10 million per year is a perfectly solid price point, especially if Bailey and Counsell can get him back on track.
If they can get him back to his 2022 level of play, the Red Sox may have just landed another hurler to bolster the rotation on a steal of a contract.
