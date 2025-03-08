Red Sox Third Base Debate Could Start Heating Up In Near Future
The Boston Red Sox haven't had star third baseman Rafael Devers in any Spring Training action so far.
He was dealing with the fallout of his shoulder injuries toward the beginning of camp but is healthy now. Devers has been practicing, doing live at-bats, and attempting to get his swing right. He was set to make his Spring Training debut this past week but asked for more time to get up to speed offensively.
With the third base debate and chatter, it has been interesting to see how things have shaken out in part because he hasn't gotten an opportunity in the field yet. We should see him in action next week, though, as The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey shared that Tuesday and Wednesday of next week are target dates for him to get into games.
"Devers hasn't gotten in a game yet. (Alex Cora) now says either Tuesday or Wednesday are the target dates for him," McCaffrey said.
This is a great update. It has been a fun Spring Training so far for the Red Sox as excitement around the team is higher than it was at any point over the last few years. Adding Devers into the mix for Spring Training games will make things even better.
There's obviously been chatter about third base. We should start to get more information as Devers returns to game action. Things certainly are trending in the right direction for this Boston squad.
