Red Sox Three-Time All-Star Hurler Could Reportedly Return This Weekend
The Boston Red Sox may be facing long odds to make the postseason, but the roster is finally starting to look like it was intended to.
After returning Triston Casas, Chris Martin, and Justin Slaten from the injured list in recent weeks, Boston currently has its healthiest roster since early April. Plus, shortstop Trevor Story is making a rehab assignment in his surprise comeback bid from a devastating shoulder injury.
Amid all those returns, the Red Sox are also getting close to a debut. Their three-time All-Star reliever could finally be approaching his first appearance in Boston after spending almost the entire season on the injured list.
Liam Hendriks, the fiery Australian slider specialist who made three straight All-Star games with the Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox, has been out on a rehab assignment for two weeks. Now, it appears the end goal could be in sight.
Christopher Smith of MassLive reported on Monday that Hendriks will pitch in back-to-back games on Wednesday and Thursday for the first time in his rehab assignment, according to manager Alex Cora. That could put Hendriks on track to return in time for this weekend's series against the White Sox.
"Liam Hendriks will go back to back Wednesday and Thursday, Cora said. It seems like there’s a chance he could be activated over the weekend but Cora didn’t want to say. He’s taking a “we’ll see” approach," Smith posted on X.
Hendriks, 35, has spent all season rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, which limited him to five games for the White Sox in 2023. He won Comeback Player of the Year last season after returning from a leukemia diagnosis in late 2022.
From 2019 to 2022, Hendriks led all American League closers with 359 strikeouts. He had a 2.26 ERA, 114 saves, and a 0.88 WHIP in that time frame.
There may be no saving this Red Sox season at this point, as Boston dipped to 4 1/2 games out of Wild Card contention Sunday afternoon, with just four weeks to play. But it doesn't hurt to give the bullpen the best possible chance to succeed.
If Hendriks can get some big outs for the Red Sox down the stretch, they can stay close enough to allow the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals a chance to fall apart. And if the Red Sox somehow sneak in, they'll have their best bullpen of the season ready for the playoffs.
