Red Sox 'Wish List' Surprisingly Includes AL East All-Star
The Boston Red Sox are going to be the team to watch ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
Boston has talent and was the hottest team in baseball ahead of the trade deadline. The Red Sox will begin the second half of the season riding a 10-game winning streak. There isn't much time to go until the 2025 MLB trade deadline, but Boston did enough before the All-Star game to prove to people that this team can make some noise. So, who could they add, though?
MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo revealed that Tampa Bay Rays star Yandy Díaz is high on Boston's "wish list."
"The Red Sox hurt the Rays’ playoff chances by sweeping them in a four-game set before the break and are now 2 1/2 games above Tampa Bay, which seemed — entering the last week — like it would be a cautious buyer," Cotillo said. "But if the Rays do what they always do, and trade players getting close to free agency, someone like Yandy Díaz could be available. If he is, sources indicate, he’d be high on the wish list of some Red Sox decision-makers.
"Díaz has steady pop, as evidenced by his 14 pre-break homers, and could get a little rich for the Rays’ blood as he’s earning $10 million this year and $12 million in 2026 before a vesting option kicks in for 2027. The Rays are always willing to deal players as they get close to free agency and could do the same here. One potential factor working against that theory? Industry insiders who know the Rays well wonder if they’ll try to contend one last time under the helm of owner Stu Sternberg before his $1.7 billion sale to Jacksonville developer Patrick Zalupski goes through this fall."
Will the Red Sox get a deal done?
