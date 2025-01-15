Red Sox Tied To Projected $88 Million All-Star Not Named Alex Bregman
The vast majority of the chatter swirling about the Boston Red Sox over the last few weeks has been about All-Star slugger Alex Bregman.
He is the most obvious fit for Boston in free agency and if the team is going to make a big move, it should be for him. He makes almost too much sense and immediately would take the Red Sox over the top.
If the Red Sox do end up missing out on him, there are other options out there who can help. One player who was suggested as a fit is former Baltimore Orioles slugger Anthony Santander by NBC Sports Boston’s Justin Leger.
“The Red Sox have a logjam in the outfield, so they'd have to either clear room for Santander or make the slugging switch-hitter their DH,” Leger said. “Are they willing to do that while outbidding teams like the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels? It doesn't seem likely, but the thought of Santander's 40-homer power at Fenway Park is tantalizing.”
Santander clubbed 44 home runs in 2024 and his market value is projected to be just over $88 million over five years by Spotrac. That surely would be less than Bregman. There also have been rumors lately that he could be open to a short-term deal so this projection could end up being too high for him in general.
He’s a prolific slugger who would be a seamless replacement for Tyler O’Neill. While this is the case, Bregman should be the top choice for Boston.
