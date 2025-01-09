Red Sox $140 Million Star Gets Honest About Nolan Arenado Possibility
The Boston Red Sox have been the team most heavily linked to St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Areanado so far this offseason.
Arenado is an eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove Award winner who has three years left on his deal. The Cardinals seemingly are desperate to trade Arenado and the Red Sox are in need for a right-handed bat.
Could the two sides come together on a deal? Maybe. There have been a ton of rumors lately and it does seem like Arenado's market is starting to heat up.
One person on the Red Sox who certainly is familiar with Arenado is Boston star shortstop Trevor Story. The two spent the 2016 through 2020 seasons together with the Colorado Rockies. Story addressed the Arenado-to-Boston trade rumors while speaking to NESN.com as transcribed by Greg Dudek.
"Obviously that seems like a cool idea and we would love that,” Story said as transcribed by Dudek. “I think he would thrive in Boston just given his intensity, his love for the game, his passion for the game. He’s a superstar, man. I don’t think we’re turning down anybody that wants to play in Boston and wants to do it. Obviously a cool idea, but a lot of things need to happen for that...
"Nolan is one of my best friends and obviously when you hear that type of speculation, you can get excited about it a little bit. I just know the type of player that he is, the intensity that that he brings, just the work ethic that he can provide from a leadership standpoint, too. He’s one of the guys that I learned from."
Story left Colorado for a six-year, $140 million deal with Boston. Could we see a reunion in Boston with both of the former Rockies stars?
