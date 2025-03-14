Red Sox To Get Look At Old Friend, World Series Champ This Weekend
The Boston Red Sox traded away a fan-favorite last offseason.
Boston cut ties with Chris Sale after seven years in the organization. Sale will always be remembered fondly for his time in Boston. He helped the Red Sox to the World Series in 2018 and closed out the World Series by striking out Manny Machado.
It's unfortunate that injuries derailed his final few years in the organization, but he got back on track in 2024. Sale was healthy and finally got his first -- and well-deserved -- Cy Young Award after leading the National League with 18 wins, a 2.38 ERA, and 225 strikeouts.
Sale was amazing last year and Boston is going to have a look at him on Saturday. The eight-time All-Star currently is listed as the Braves' probable pitcher for Saturday's showdown. The action is scheduled to kick off at 1:05 p.m. ET.
The big lefty has been great so far in Spring Training and has a 3.86 ERA in three starts so far.
It should be a pretty positive day for Red Sox fans. Boston fans will have a chance to get a look at Sale pitching against his old team and outfielder Wilyer Abreu possibly could get into his first big league Spring Training game action of the year.
Abreu missed time due to an illness but was cleared on Friday and it was shared that he will get big league action on Saturday if all goes well by The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey.
It's going to be a good day.
