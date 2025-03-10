Red Sox Top Prospect Reveals Generous Deed By 3B Alex Bregman: 'Sickest Thing Ever'
The Boston Red Sox didn't just give Alex Bregman $40 million a year because he can bang balls off the Green Monster.
Bregman, the two-time American League All-Star and 2024 Gold Glove third baseman, should steady the Red Sox's infield defense, whether he plays at third or second base. He balances out the lineup with a potent right-handed bat. But his leadership may be the most important trait of all.
Much has been made about the lack of position player leadership on the Red Sox the last few seasons, and Bregman is well-known for his clubhouse influence. He demonstrated it immediately in Boston by asking for his locker to be put next to the Red Sox's top three prospects in spring training.
Those three (outfielder Roman Anthony, utility man Kristian Campbell, and shortstop Marcelo Mayer) have all raved about Bregman's mentorship so far during camp. And on Monday, Mayer revealed that Bregman had done more for the youngsters this spring than dishing out advice.
As Mayer detailed in a recent story from WEEI's Rob Bradford, Bregman recently bought custom suits for the aforementioned top three prospects, plus other young players at camp.
"It's the sickest thing ever. It was my first suit," Mayer said. "We got to the field one day and he's like, 'Hey, the suit lady is outside. Go get whatever you want.' Me, Roman and Kristian and some other guys. He took good care of us. It was cool. He's such a great guy. He wants us to feel comfortable here."
Bregman for his part, recounted similar gestures made by veterans Carlos Beltran, Josh Reddick, and Brian McCann when he joined the Houston Astros before the 2016 season.
"It was awesome. It just made me feel great at the time. I was super thankful for them," Bregman told Bradford. "When we got some veteran players my first year in the big leagues I felt like they welcomed us in with open arms and kind of showed us the ropes of the big leagues. I will just be forever grateful."
Don't underestimate how much gestures like this matter to a ball club. A baseball season is long, and players spend more time together than athletes in any other sport. Building rapport with young players and proving to them that their teammates value their presence is a crucial part of team building.
Regardless of when the "big three" prospects get called up to the big leagues, Bregman is already making sure they'll look good on road trips. And someday, those youngsters will pass on that good will to the next generation of future Boston stars.
