Red Sox Assess Wilyer Abreu Injury Scare; Potential Return
The Boston Red Sox had to hold their breath for a second this past weekend.
Boston outfielder Wilyer Abreu went 2-for-3 with a home run against the Miami Marlins on Aug. 17th. For as good of a game as it was in the box score, Abreu had a scare. He was running the bases and tweaked his calf and was forced to leave the contest late.
After the game, Abreu made it clear that he's feeling alright and thinks that he will be back this week to face off against the New York Yankees.
"A little bit tight," Abreu said. "I felt like a cramp. So right now I’m day-to-day. See how I wake up tomorrow. ... Take probably two or three days and be ready for New York...I don’t think it’s an IL. I don’t think that’s necessary."
Red Sox manager Alex Cora was asked about Abreu on Monday and said that he's already seen a lot of improvement, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"Willy is sore, tight," Cora said. "We’ll take it day by day. A lot of improvement from last night. We feel positive on that one. We’ll see what happens. It doesn’t mean it’s not an IL but we’ll be patient and see how it goes."
The Red Sox's offense has stalled over the last few weeks. Losing Abreu for any stretch of time certainly doesn't help. Abreu is leading the Red Sox in home runs right now with 22 in 108 games played. Fortunately, he hasn't been placed on the Injured List as of writing and therefore does still have a chance to be ready for the Yankees series kicking off on Thursday.
Boston needs a solid series to continue to separate itself in the playoff race. Things are heating up with the regular season starting to approach its end and Boston needs to stack up as many wins as possible right now. Obviously, the Red Sox are better with Abreu than without him. Keep an eye on him over the next few days as the Red Sox try to get back on track after two straight tough losses.