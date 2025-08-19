Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Assess Wilyer Abreu Injury Scare; Potential Return

What's next for Abreu after suffering a calf injury?

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 17, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu (52) hits a two run home run during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu (52) hits a two run home run during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox had to hold their breath for a second this past weekend.

Boston outfielder Wilyer Abreu went 2-for-3 with a home run against the Miami Marlins on Aug. 17th. For as good of a game as it was in the box score, Abreu had a scare. He was running the bases and tweaked his calf and was forced to leave the contest late.

After the game, Abreu made it clear that he's feeling alright and thinks that he will be back this week to face off against the New York Yankees.

"A little bit tight," Abreu said. "I felt like a cramp. So right now I’m day-to-day. See how I wake up tomorrow. ... Take probably two or three days and be ready for New York...I don’t think it’s an IL. I don’t think that’s necessary."

Red Sox manager Alex Cora was asked about Abreu on Monday and said that he's already seen a lot of improvement, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

Red Sox facing uncertainty with outfieler Wilyer Abreu due to calf injury

Boston Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu
Aug 17, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu (52) hits a two run home run during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

"Willy is sore, tight," Cora said. "We’ll take it day by day. A lot of improvement from last night. We feel positive on that one. We’ll see what happens. It doesn’t mean it’s not an IL but we’ll be patient and see how it goes."

The Red Sox's offense has stalled over the last few weeks. Losing Abreu for any stretch of time certainly doesn't help. Abreu is leading the Red Sox in home runs right now with 22 in 108 games played. Fortunately, he hasn't been placed on the Injured List as of writing and therefore does still have a chance to be ready for the Yankees series kicking off on Thursday.

Boston needs a solid series to continue to separate itself in the playoff race. Things are heating up with the regular season starting to approach its end and Boston needs to stack up as many wins as possible right now. Obviously, the Red Sox are better with Abreu than without him. Keep an eye on him over the next few days as the Red Sox try to get back on track after two straight tough losses.

More MLB: New Roles Revealed Amid Red Sox Power Outage

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News