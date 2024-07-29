Red Sox Trade Surging Top Prospect For Struggling Former First-Round Pick
Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has stayed active with Tuesday's trade deadline looming but his latest transaction is a head-scratcher.
The first-time leader of baseball operations moved one of the hottest hitters in the farm system for a former first-round pick who has struggled mightily at the big-league level.
"Trade news: The Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates are finalizing a deal that will send right-handed starter Quinn Priester to Boston and infield prospect Nick Yorke to Pittsburgh," ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Monday.
Priester has a 5.04 ERA with a 31-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .283 batting average against and a 1.46 WHIP in 44 2/3 innings this season. He has a career 6.46 ERA in 94 2/3 innings since making his debut last season.
The 23-year-old was moved from the rotation to the bullpen recently -- where he's allowed eight earned runs in 13 innings.
There is not much positive to point to in the underlying metrics either but he has shown promise in the minors. Priester has a 3.21 ERA with a 36-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .232 batting average against and a 1.07 WHIP in 33 2/3 innings across seven starts for Triple-A Indianapolis.
The good news? Priester is signed through 2030 and will now begin to work with the Red Sox's new pitching development system that has turned around players such as Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford almost immediately.
Breslow clearly believes Boston can mold Priester into an impact player and Nick Yorke was expected to be buried by a slew of middle infielders with the Red Sox.
Yorke had been red-hot since his promotion to Triple-A Worcester and appeared to be a top trade chip for Breslow. The 22-year-old hit .310 with 14 extra-base hits including six home runs, 19 RBIs and a .898 OPS in 38 games for the WooSox.
It's interesting that Breslow used one of his top moveable assets to essentially make a prospect-for-prospect swap when the big-league roster is dying for immediately impactful relief help and a strong right-handed bat.
We'll have to see what else he has cooking before jumping to conclusions.
