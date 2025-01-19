Red Sox Trade Target's Future Is In Question: 'Flip Of The Coin'
The Boston Red Sox have been tied to a handful of players throughout the offseason.
Boston hinted that it is willing to open up the checkbook more than it had over the last few years but there hasn't been too much to show for that spending-wise. The Red Sox have done an exceptional job adding pitching this offseason, but has done so in creative ways without breaking the bank.
There is still time to improve the offense and a few prominent players have been heavily tied to the Red Sox. The two that have popped up the most are Alex Bregman and Nolan Arenado. Both come with positional question marks, great bats, and big price tags. The Red Sox would have to acquire Arenado in a trade so he likely would cost prospects, but he would be cheaper financially than Bregman.
He's been the talk of the offseason trade-wise but currently remains a member of the St. Louis Cardinals. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak noted that his chances of being traded now are a "flip of the coin," as shared by MLB.com.
"Mozeliak added that he’s 'hopeful' that a trade will come to fruition but characterized the chances of Arenado being dealt as 'a flip of the coin.' The Cardinals are looking to add to their bullpen and potentially acquire a right-handed bat, but Mozeliak indicated they won’t act until Arenado’s future is resolved."
There have been reports that the Red Sox are the Cardinals' best hope for a trade. Everything hinges on how free agency goes with Bregman. If the get Bregman, there will be no Arenado trade with Boston. If the Red Sox miss out, maybe then something could happen.
It's going to be very interesting to follow the sweepstakes over the next month before Spring Training.
