Red Sox Urged To Consider Trade For Diamondbacks’ $22.5 Million Ace
The 2024 Major League Baseball season has been great, although it wasn’t as kind to some players.
One player who certainly wishes they could have the 2024 season back is Arizona Diamondbacks starter Jordan Montgomery. He was a free agent last offseason and was one of the hottest pitchers in the league.
Montgomery entered the last offseason with three straight seasons with an ERA of 3.83 or lower. He also helped lead the Texas Rangers to the World Series last offseason after he was traded by the St. Louis Cardinals.
He had plenty of suitors, but he didn’t get a deal to his liking and took forever to sign. Montgomery eventually signed a one-year deal with the Diamondbacks very late with an option for the 2025 season.
Montgomery had the worst season of his big league career with a 6.23 ERA in 25 appearances, including 21 starts. Now, he has to decide if he wants to pick up a $22.5 million option for 2025. It seems like a near guarantee that he will pick it up because he’d get less in free agency.
If he picks it up, he still could get traded and The Athletic’s Jim Bowden listed the Boston Red Sox among “best team fits” for him.
“Jordan Montgomery ended up being the worst free-agent signing of last year’s class,” Bowden said. “He turned down a four-year offer from the Red Sox, instead agreeing to a one-year, $25 million deal with the Diamondbacks that included a $22.5 million player option for 2025. He had a disastrous year. He went 8-7 with a 6.23 ERA and averaged just 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, the worst rate of his eight-year career.
“Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick publicly said he hopes Montgomery doesn’t exercise his player option, but the lefty has little choice as no team would offer him a similar contract in free agency this offseason. Best team fits: (Baltimore Orioles), Red Sox, (Detroit Tigers), (Minnesota Twins), (Washington Nationals).”
Montgomery had a bad season but he isn’t a bad pitcher. If the Red Sox want to add a left-handed pitcher, they should consider Montgomery again.
