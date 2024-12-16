Red Sox Urged To Follow Garrett Crochet Trade With Dodgers $23 Million Star
The Boston Red Sox have done a good job so far this offseason although there is more work to be done.
Boston has been very busy since the 2024 season came to a close. The Red Sox tried to sign Juan Soto, although things didn't work out for Boston. Boston tried to land former Atlanta Braves star Max Fried as well but that also didn't work out.
The Red Sox finally were able to get a deal done as they went out and got Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox. Things are looking up for Boston, but it still needs to add some more offense. Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer made a list of one free agent to fix each team's "biggest roster hole" and suggested Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Teoscar Hernández for Boston.
"Boston Red Sox: (left fielder) Teoscar Hernández," Rymer said. "The Red Sox took care of their own ace need by trading for Garrett Crochet. Now what they need is right-handed bats, among whom Hernández is more of a natural fit than guys like (Alex Bregman) and Pete Alonso.
"There would appear to be mutual interest here, as Hernández is reportedly intrigued by Boston and vice versa. The slugger knows what it's like to rake at Fenway Park, as he has a .950 OPS and 14 home runs as a visitor there for his career."
Hernández made roughly $23 million with the Dodgers in 2024. It wouldn't be shocking to see him end up landing a multi-year deal with a comparable annual value. This is a move the Red Sox absolutely should make, especially after losing Tyler O'Neill.
