Red Sox Urged To Give Alex Bregman Game-Changing Deal In 1 Scenario
The Boston Red Sox undoubtedly would be one of the top contenders in the American League if they can find a way to bring Alex Bregman to town this offseason.
The former Houston Astros All-Star is arguably the most accomplished free agent still available and would give Boston the right-handed slugger it desperately needs. While this is the case, a deal hasn't gotten done despite the wide range of rumors.
Boston certainly could use Bregman, but a possible deal for him would cost a lot and there would be logistical questions afterward for the defense. It's unclear what will happen, but the Boston Globe's Pete Abraham suggested the team only should sign him if they get rid of Masataka Yoshida and open up third base by moving Rafael Devers to designated hitter.
"Signing Alex Bregman only makes sense if the Sox put him at third base, move on from Masataka Yoshida, and make Rafael Devers the designated hitter," Abraham said. "(Craig Breslow) has said Devers is the third baseman 'as it stands right now.'"
This is a pretty fair thought. There have been rumblings that Bregman is looking for a deal that could approach $200 million. That does seem like a lot of money to then take a chance on Bregman trying out a new position on a full-time basis in second base while also possibly blocking some of the top talent from the minors.
If the Red Sox could land Bregman for third base, a deal is a no-brainer. If Boston wants him for another position, things would be more tricky, although it should still sign him.
