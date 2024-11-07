Red Sox Urged To Sign $156M 'Impact Starting Pitcher' In Winter Blockbuster
The pressure is on this winter for the Boston Red Sox to finally land a big blow in free agency.
Three winters ago, the Red Sox handed out a six-year, $140 million contract to shortstop Trevor Story, who has played one season worth of games in the first half of the deal. And since then, the Red Sox have not handed out a nine-figure contract to any free agent on the open market.
The Red Sox can be a playoff team, potentially even a legitimate contender, if they make the right signings this winter. And it starts with chief baseball officer Craig Breslow identifying the hurler he believes can be the next ace of the staff.
Tim Crowley of NESN believes that ace could be Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves. Crowley urged Breslow and the Red Sox to sign Fried in a recent free-agency preview.
"Fried could be the ace the Red Sox need and also place a needed left-hander in the rotation, likely at the top," Crowley said.
"Fried just kept on rolling with the Atlanta Braves. He made 29 starts in 2024 and hasn’t posted an ERA over 3.25 ERA since 2019. Fried could cost less than (Corbin Burnes of the Baltimore Orioles) and may be more of a natural fit with the Red Sox."
Fried may not be as expensive as Burnes, but he surely won't be cheap. MLB Trade Rumors recently projected him for a six-year, $156 million deal, and other outlets' estimates have climbed even higher at times.
Ultimately, it comes down to what the Red Sox are willing to spend. If Breslow has the authority to offer a check like the one Fried will command, they have as good a chance as anyone to get their man. If not, it's going to be another winter of frustration across New England.
