Red Sox Urged To Sign $174 Million Mets Superstar Over Triston Casas
The Boston Red Sox know that right-handed hitting is crucial to their next step as a franchise. But how will they go about adding some?
Most of the Red Sox's best returning hitters are left-handed. So, too, are three of the top four hitting prospects. Boston can make any righty pitcher look like a minor leaguer, but they can also make any lefty look like Sandy Koufax. Something needs to change about the composition of the lineup.
But with that said, can the Red Sox go after all the best right-handed bats available? Or will they need to limit themselves based on position, considering all the talent they have locked in place.
Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston is taking the "best available" approach. He urged the Red Sox to sign New York Mets superstar slugger Pete Alonso this winter--prioritizing him over incumbent first baseman Triston Casas.
"If New York moves on from its All-Star slugger, Boston should at least look into the possibility of signing him as a DH/first baseman with a swing tailor-made for Fenway Park," Leger said. "Alonso has hit at least 34 homers in every season except the abbreviated 2020 campaign."
Heading into his age-30 season, it's easy to see the appeal in signing a bat like Alonso. Home runs win games over time, and only Aaron Judge has hit more longballs than Alonso's 226 since the start of the 2019 season.
Even in a down year, Alonso's 34 homers would have been three more than any other player on the Boston roster, and Alonso also played all 162 games, something no Red Sox player could accomplish. There's a lot to be said for availability and consistency, and even on his worst day, Alonso will be a threat to change the game with one swing.
However, should the Red Sox pay Alonso's projected $174 million salary when they have Casas already under team control? All because Casas bats left-handed and the Sox are short on righties? It's hard to fathom, especially when Casas, who is over five years younger, has had similar rate stats to Alonso for the past three seasons.
Having too many great hitters isn't supposed to be a problem, and the Red Sox could work out a designated hitter platoon of some kind that at least minimizes the problem. But prioritizing Alonso in free agency over pitching would be a risky maneuver at that price tag.
